26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ekiti State Is Now Part of Biafra?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Ekiti State.

The Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been reported to have said that "Ekiti State is now part of Biafra,"

The reports trending online said that the governor made this statement at at the Federal High Court during the bail hearing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Fayose was at the bail hearing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to show solidarity to Nnamdi Kanu.

"Ekiti State is now part of Biafra," he was said to have declared.

Trial Justice, Binta Nyako, granted Kanu bail on stringent conditions and refused to okay the release of three other pro-Biafra agitators- Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi- who are facing trial alongside the IPOB leader.

Nigeria

Obama Wanted Change of Govt - Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has finally admitted that his electoral defeat in the 2015 elections was partly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.