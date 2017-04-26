Nigeria: Ekiti State Is Now Part of Biafra?

The Ekiti Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has been reported to have said that "Ekiti State is now part of Biafra,"

The reports trending online said that the governor made this statement at at the Federal High Court during the bail hearing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja on Tuesday.

Fayose was at the bail hearing of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu to show solidarity to Nnamdi Kanu.

"Ekiti State is now part of Biafra," he was said to have declared.

Trial Justice, Binta Nyako, granted Kanu bail on stringent conditions and refused to okay the release of three other pro-Biafra agitators- Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi- who are facing trial alongside the IPOB leader.