26 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paul Tergat Unopposed Ahead of Nock Elections

By Ayumba Ayodi

Legendary long distance runner Paul Tergat will go into the National Olympic Committee of Kenya elections on May 5 as the sole candidate for the presidency after incumbent Kipchoge Keino failed to pick his nomination papers.

Tergat was unopposed as Centre for Multiparty Democracy released the names of the candidates vying for various posts on Wednesday.

This is after the incumbent president Kipchoge Keino failed to pick his nomination papers.

Also unopposed are athletes representatives Hellen Obiri and Kenya Sevens legend Humphrey Kayange.

