26 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Confusion As Raguma, Nyong'o Declared Winners in Kisumu ODM Primaries

By Angela Oketch

Confusion marred the Kisumu ODM nominations Tuesday after Governor Jack Ranguma and his rival Senator Anyang' Nyong'o were both declared winners in the gubernatorial race at parallel tallying stations.

Prof Nyong'o declared winner at Thurdibuor Secondary School in Nyakach constituency by county returning officer Tom Okongo.

According to Mr Okongo, he garnered 164, 110 votes against Mr Ranguma's 91,480 votes. Dr Hezron McObewa was announced third with 62, 670 votes.

Immediately after the announcement, incumbent Governor Ranguma called a presser where he was also declared winner by the county deputy returning officer Richard Kiyondi at the Aga Khan Hall.

Kisumu County Deputy Returning Officer Richard Kiyondo hands over a provisional ODM certificate to Governor Jack Ranguma after declaring him ODM nominee for governor. PHOTO | ANGELA OKECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Kiyondi said he had been keenly following the nomination process and was better placed to announce the winners.

"I am the legitimate person and fair to announce the winners because I have been fully involved in the process since it began," said Mr Kiyondo.

According to Mr Kiyondo, Ranguma polled 118, 934 votes against Dr McObewa's 47, 930. Professor Nyong'o came in third with 32,028 votes followed by Gordon Oyumba who garnered 14, 290 votes, Isaka Nyangara was fifth with 11, 936 votes.

Both Mr Ranguma and Prof Nyong'o received provisional ODM certificates.

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma after he was declared ODM nominee for governor. PHOTO | ANGELA OKECH | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Mr Ranguma said those were the correct results and reflect the will of the voters.

"I am a leader and everyone knows that as a fact. I am actually surprised with the number of votes I got, I was expecting more votes," said Mr Ranguma.

He said he is waiting for the ODM national elections board to declare him winner because he is the voice of the people.

"I am waiting for a way forward from the party and I am hopeful that justice will prevail," he said.

Prof Nyong'o said he was easy because his was a sure win.

"I would not have been this relaxed if I was not sure of winning the elections. After this we are going to have a big ceremony to celebrate my victory," said Prof Nyong'o.

