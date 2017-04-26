Africa: Dangote, Gates Upbeat About Africa's Future

It was the most stunning political victory of the 21st century, one that brought shocked concern in many parts of the… Read more »

Abuja — PROMINENT entrepreneurs, Aliko Dangote and Bill Gates, are confident Africa can achieve its goals of a disease-free continent. In a joint statement on Tuesday, coinciding with World Immunisation Week, they pledged to work together, and all stakeholders in the continent, to help attain those goals. Dangote's and Gates' pledge also coincided with massive campaign to end polio out across five African countries in the Lake Chad area. The campaign is ongoing across Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and Nigeria. "We are optimistic that Africa can achieve the future it aspires to," the businessmen stated. They said an Africa without polio was within reach, depending on people working together--across national borders and across socioeconomic strata. "We are optimistic that Africa can achieve the future it aspires to." Nigerian Dangote, met Gates, the American, at a conference in Abuja,Nigeria some seven years ago. They were part of a diverse group ofublic officials, religious leaders, business people, polio survivors, and journalists to discuss the elimination of polio in Nigeria. Earlier this year, they helped launch the End Malaria Council, a group of influential public and private sector leaders committed to ensuring that malaria eradication remains a top global priority. - CAJ News

