Niger: Energy Firm Renews Resolve to Eliminate Malaria

Lagos — EXXON Mobil, the international oil and gas company, has renewed its support for local and global organisations working to end malaria around the world. The company works with partners across Angola, Cameroon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea and Tanzania to raise awareness and advocate for solutions to fight the disease. Planned activities and public events include voluntary testing and counseling sessions, mosquito net distribution, community clean-up campaigns, school engagements, and public awareness campaigns. ExxonMobil has invested a total of $163 million since 2000 when its programme began, supporting the delivery of 14,3 million bed nets to prevent mosquito bites, and nearly 3 million rapid tests to diagnose the disease. It has provided 4,3 million antimalarial treatments and training for nearly 600 000 health workers. ExxonMobil's 2017 grants total $8 million. "The aspirations are now clear," said Dr Regina Rabinovich, ExxonMobil Malaria Scholar in Residence at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She pointed out countries are aligning around malaria elimination within their borders and their regions. "Eliminating disease is no simple feat. To make this ambition a reality, we need continued scientific advances to develop new strategies and tools." Although preventable, treatable and curable, malaria takes the lives of more than 425 000 people each year. - CAJ News

