Kenya: AK Confident No-Shows Won't Affect World Under-18 Championships

Athletics Kenya has assured visiting nations of adequate security during the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in July.

The assurance comes in the wake of the decision by defending champions USA to formally withdraw from the July 12-16 Nairobi championships citing "security concerns."

USA joined Great Britain, New Zealand, Britain, Australia, Canada and Switzerland in the list of high profile nations giving the games a wide berth.

Speaking during trials held for youth teams from Mogonga, Keberesi, Keroka and Nyota Athletics Camp in Kisii County, AK Youth Committee chairman Barnabas Korir said the country still looks forward to successfully hosting the championships.

"We have put in place all the requisite security arrangements and expect the games to be another successful chapter in our sports history," Korir said.Kenya has a US State Department rating of "critical," which is its highest possible crime and terrorism level.

In a letter to youth coaches in USA dated February 6, the US Track and Field Federation (USATF) said the decision was based on a risk assessment of the championships.

Korir, however, dismissed the Americans' concerns as "misplaced", saying terrorist attacks of greater magnitude than Kenya's had occurred on US soil: "We have had greater loss of lives on US soil than in Kenya due to terrorist attacks and the decision by Team USA to pull out of the games is misplaced and regrettable."

He remained confident Kenya will win the overall title.