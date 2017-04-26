26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 2015 Polls - Jega Disappointed Me, Says Jonathan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Despite conceding the 2015 presidential election, former President Goodluck Jonathan was not comfortable with how it was handled by Prof. Attahiru Jega, former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In an advance copy of Against the Run of Play, a book written by journalist and author, Segun Adeniyi, to recount how an incumbent lost a presidential election in Nigeria, and seen by online portal, TheCable, Jonathan said Jega disappointed him.

"I was disappointed by Jega because I still cannot understand what was propelling him to act the way he did in the weeks preceding the election.

"As at the first week in February 2015, when about 40 per cent of Nigerians had not collected their PVCs, Jega said INEC was ready to conduct an election in which millions of people would be disenfranchised," the former President said.

Jonathan also said he had a meeting with Jega to express his reservations about the preparedness of INEC for the exercise, but he insisted that the election would go ahead.

He said: "Of course, the Americans were encouraging him to go ahead yet they would never do such a thing in their own country. How could we have cynically disenfranchised about a third of our registered voters for no fault of theirs and still call that a credible election?

"The interesting thing was that the opposition also supported the idea of going on with the election that was bound to end in confusion."

In the book, which will be launched on Friday, Jonathan also defended his decision to postpone the election, saying it was for security reasons.

He said: "When the military and security chiefs demanded for more time to deal with the insurgency, the reasons were genuine.

"As at February 2015, it would have been very difficult to vote in Gombe, Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

"But the moment all the arms and ammunition that had been ordered finally arrived, the military was able to use them to degrade the capacity of Boko Haram to the level at which they posed no threat to the election."

Nigeria

Obama Wanted Change of Govt - Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has finally admitted that his electoral defeat in the 2015 elections was partly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.