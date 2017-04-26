Sudan: Protesting South Darfur Teachers Released

Nyala — Nearly half a year after their arrest, four teachers from Gireida locality were released from the prison in Nyala, without charges or trial.

The Sudanese security apparatus released the higher secondary school teachers from Kober prison and allowed them to return to Gireida, South Darfur, yesterday.

Mohamed Musa Daoud, Saber Aballah Ahmed, Shamsuldin Mohamad Harin, and Bahruldin Adam El Toam were arrested on 10 November 2016 when they protested the frequent attacks by militias and the violations against civilians, along with seizing their property and farms.

The protests took place in Gireida where people condemned the deadly raids on several villages in Joghana unit. After the event a joint force of security agents and police chased demonstrators until their homes, and detained eight of them.

The four teachers were brought to a detention centre in Nyala and during the entire period, received no interrogation or information about the charges, a relative of one of the detainees told Radio Dabanga.