26 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: 4 to Die By Hanging for Stealing Okada in Osun

By Gbenga Olarinoye

An Osogbo high court, Osun State, yesterday, sentenced four persons to death by hanging for conspiracy and robbery.

The convicts, Joseph Moses, 24; Samuel Job,19; Gideon Ode, 25, and Daniel Abraham, 24, were charged with a four-count charge of robbery, conspiracy among others.

The prosecutor, Mrs Idiat Temitope, told the court that the convicts committed the offence on October 14, 2013 at about 8p.m. along Kajola Expressway in Osogbo.

Temitope, the State Counsel in the Ministry of Justice, said the convicts conspired among themselves to rob one Abubakar Rauf of his motorcycle, with number plates BDG 896 QB.

She said the convicts were also in possession of dangerous weapons, which included a jerk knife, assorted charms with locally-made weapons.

Temitope added: "They injured the complainant and carted away his Bajaj motorcycle to their house before they were apprehended."

She explained that the crime committed had been a serial occurrence within the vicinity and had led to the death and missing of some persons.

The prosecutor said the offences are contrary to Section 6 (b) and punishable under Section 1(1)(2)(a) and also contrary to Section 1(1)(2)(a) punishable under Section 1 (1)(2)(a) of the Robbery and Fire Arm (Special Provision) Cap R11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Counsel to the accused persons, Mr. Promise Jones, however, pleaded with the judge to temper justice with mercy in her judgment.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ayoola said the prosecutor had proved her case beyond any reasonable doubt and sentenced the accused persons to death.

