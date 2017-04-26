Namibia: Guard Killed Allegedly After Backtracking On Robbery Plan

Windhoek — An on-duty security guard was found dead in his work vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning but the suspicion is that he was killed after he backtracked on an agreement to conspire to steal money.

The deceased was identified as 34-year-old Andreas Sharemo, who was employed by a local security company. His killer(s) is/are are unknown.

Nampol Khomas regional commander Silvanus Nghishidimbwa said more than five bullets were fired. He said the police are investigating a case of murder and are looking for the suspect(s) in the matter.

The incident happened in the Northern Industrial Area in the early hours of Sunday between 01:00 and 02:00. The deceased was approached by a man who fired shots at him and then drove off.

New Era learnt that a man walked from a red Toyota Hilux bakkie at the junction of Simmentaler and Hosea Kutako streets towards the security vehicle where the victim was seated and fired the shots.

A vehicle of similar description was later found the same day burnt out on the gravel road in Northern Industrial Area. New Era was reliably informed it is suspected the killers wanted money that is transported by the security company but the agreement did not go according to plan.

It is alleged the deceased was supposed to provide information on where and what time money would be transported but the deceased backtracked, hence the suspects got rid of him.

According to another informant the alleged killers do not have a clean record as they were previously involved in cases of theft under false pretence. The informant further said there is strong suspicion that the alleged suspects burnt their vehicle themselves but will claim they were hijacked.

However, Nghishidimbwa told New Era that they don't have that information and are requesting whoever has information on the crime to approach the police.

"We don't have suspect(s). We are busy with investigations but we can confirm that the man was shot and killed - but by whom we don't know," he said.