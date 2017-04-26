Rwanda Recommits to Tighten Fight Against Malaria

Today, Rwanda joins the rest of the world in a campaign to "End Malaria for Good." An official ceremony will be held in Huye District to mark World Malaria Day.

The World Malaria Day is an occasion for the country to combine and tighten its efforts in the fight against Malaria through increased awareness on response.

Activities meant to enhance Malaria prevention will run from 24-29 April 2017. These include: educating communities on proper use of mosquito nets and door-to-door mobilisation on Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS). An active home-based care management for Malaria to population in high-risk zones is on going.

Under the Malaria Contingency Plan, strategies like Home Based Management for Malaria at community level have helped reduced severe malaria cases by 50% in the last five months (November 2016 - March 2017).

Since November last year, 4 million long lasting insecticide treated nets were distributed nationwide, while Indoor Residual Spraying activities were conducted in Kirehe, Nyagatare, Gatsibo and Bugesera districts of Eastern Province, as well as Gisagara District in the southern part of the country. Citizens in the 1st and 2nd of Ubudehe - household social economic categories, have access to malaria treatment free of charge. This has helped curb financial barriers.

Through the Ministry of Health, the Government of Rwanda has reinforced community awareness campaigns as well as education activities towards proper use of bed nets and enhanced environment hygiene and sanitation in a bid to intensify the fight against Malaria.

The concerted efforts are credited for reducing significantly severe malaria cases and related deaths as Rwanda toughens its efforts in ending Malaria for Good.