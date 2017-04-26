Nigeria: Police Allegedly Planning Another Raid On Senator Goje's Houses

The Nigeria Police are allegedly planning another raid on the residence of the chairman of the Senate committee on appropriation, Danjuma Goje.

A team from the Force Headquarters last week raided the Asokoro, Abuja residence of the senator and carted away millions of Naira and some foreign currencies as well as some documents.

Both Mr. Goje and the police have not spoken officially on the reason for the raid and what was recovered. An aide to Mr. Goje, however, said the police was yet to contact the lawmaker on the reason for the raid.

The police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, told PREMIUM TIMES that investigations on the senator was still ongoing.

However, an aide to Mr. Goje said on Tuesday that "they have information that the police is planning another raid."

The aide, who declined to be named because he has no permission to speak to the media, claimed any other raid would not be restricted to Mr. Goje's Abuja house.

"We understand they are determined to nail the Senator and the next raid may even extend to his house in the village," he said.

He alleged that last week's raid was "an attempt to bring Senator Goje down by forces within."

The police team had after the raid on Thursday recovered $19,000 4,000 Saudi riyals and N18 million in cash, the lawmaker's aides confirmed, arguing the money was legitimate income.

They also allegedly carted away about 18 files and other documents related to the senator's work at the National Assembly.

When contacted on the alleged planned raid, police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone that he "was not aware of any such plans."