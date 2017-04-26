Tanzania: Quartet Ready for Italy's Wheelchair Tennis Showdown

Tanzania's wheelchair tennis team coach Riziki Salum is optimistic about his charges' chances at ITF BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Italy.

The annual competition will be staged at Baia di Conte and Alghero Tennis Clubs, both in Sardinia, Italy, from May 1-7, this year. Tanzania won the African qualifiers held in Nairobi back in February to claim a ticket to play at the global showpiece.

Tanzania will be represented by Isaya Vosta, Juma Hamis, Novatus Temba and Albert John in the week-long competition. Salum, who coached the team in various international events, has vowed to ensure the team does not end up last this time round.

"The team has got players with vast experience in world class evidences that all players are ripe for the job. We believe winning the competition is of course a big task, but I am confident we can win to improve on our ranking," he said.

The team has been in nonresidential training since the beginning of the month. "There is a lot of improvement from the forward, back hand and tactical play. Only problem we face now is lack of sport's gear," All four players, according to Salum, have played in the last year tournament.

Tanzania defeated host nation Kenya 2-1 in the men's final and Kenya earned a comfortable victory in the women's final as the BNP Paribas World Team Cup African Qualification that ended in February in Nairobi.

Tanzania's men and Kenya's women qualified for the 2017 BNP Paribas World Team Cup. Novatus Temba continued his fine form in Nairobi after beating Peter Munuve 60-62 and Juma and Temba went on to take the crucial deciding doubles rubber to secure Tanzania's victory and qualification berth after defeating Munuve and Rajab Athman 63-61.

While Kenya finished runner- up in the men's event, there was better new for the home fans in the women's event after Jane Ndenga and Phoebe Masika won both singles rubbers in their final. The BNP Paribas World Team Cup is often referred to as the Davis and Fed Cups of wheelchair tennis.