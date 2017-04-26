East Africa: Tanzania Wants UN Worker Removed

Tanzanian government has asked the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to remove its Country Director, Ms Awa Dabo, who is blamed over poor working relations with her colleagues, a situation that has led to inefficiency at the agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation explained in a statement yesterday that the UN official was involved in disagreements with some of her co-workers and the management and thus putting into jeopardy the implementation of development projects.

According to the statement, her poor working relations with colleagues at the UNDP Tanzania country office was likely to stall development projects if action was not taken.

"After her departure from Tanzania was confirmed; the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation advises the UNDP to remind its staff of their obligation of working with the government faithfully in order to attain its development goals," it stated.

These include Tanzania Development Vision 2025, the Five Year Development Plan and the Agenda 2030.