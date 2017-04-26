President John Magufuli is expected to chair the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) slated for next week with a focus on improving business environment in the promotion of economic social development.

The TNBC Executive Secretary, Raymond Mbilinyi, told reporters in Dar es Salam yesterday that the meeting was a continuation of Smart Partnership Dialogue (SPD) series aimed at promoting the principles and practice of the 'Smart Partnership' approach to create cooperation between the government and the private sector in boosting industrialisation efforts.

He said the purpose of the dialogue is to discuss and reach a mutual understanding on strategic issues affecting the business environment and investment climate in the country. "Among areas is a dialogue on how to enhance and fast track industrialisation between the private and public sector," he said.

Eng Mbilinyi however, observed that the government has undertaken major steps by engaging the private sector and ministers on dialogues in their respective areas.

"There are several committees for improving business environment under the Prime Minister's office responsible for Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled and the one under the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment dealing with policy issues," he noted.

He pointed out that members to the Council are 20 representatives from the Government and 20 others from the private sector ranging from business owners and others. The Executive Director of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF), Mr Godfrey Simbeye, applauded President Magufuli for his support to the private sector.

"When President Magufuli met and held discussions with business leaders, he reassured the business community of the government's continued commitment to support the private sector," said Mr Simbeye.

"The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Minister of Finance and Planning recently met with over 200 stakeholders from the Private Sector, such move is commendable," he noted.

He called on the various regional and district authorities in the country to conduct business council forums to attract investment and promote industrialisation in their respective areas.