Tanzania: Sports Academy to Mark Dar Gymkhana Century

The Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club has finalised plans to establish a junior sports academy meant to honour the club's 100 years of sporting excellence.

Serving as a bastion of sporting activities for the past 100 years, and as well the largest sports club in sub Saharan Africa, Dar Gymkhana will offer an intensive programme that aims to develop junior members of the club and the wider Dar es Salaam community as well.

The club's programme coordinator, Joyce Svarvar said yesterday in Dar es Salaam that the academy will serve club members and, as a gesture of social responsibility the club will permit nonmember's juniors from the surrounding communities to take advantage of sports development.

A multi-sports facility that begun in 1916 as a horse riding facility, over the years the prestigious club has grown to become the center for development of all forms of sports and entertainment. Membership has increased to 1,000 members of national and international members.

Located in the heart of down town Dar es Salaam along the India Ocean beach, the club's unique location makes it one of its kinds.

She adds, sports being a major catalyst in social interaction and integration, a major contributor to maintaining a healthy lifestyle and an activity of international scope, the mini-sports academy aims to enhance and motivate sports among boys and girls, According to Svarvar, the progrmmme coordinator, the mini sports academy will offer sports training to juniors between the ages of 6 and 16 for different sports disciplines at the club facility within its grounds, a weekly coaching sessions will take place every Saturday.