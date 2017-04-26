Tanzania: Credit Fall As Banks Reel Under Rising Bad Loans

Credit to private sector has gone down by almost five times to register a lowest growth in decades, as banks struggle to recover bad loans.

The Central Bank said in its latest Monthly Economic Review that credit to private sector dropped to 678.2bn/- for the year ending February from 3.09tri/- in a corresponding period last year. This translates to a year-onyear growth of 4.2 per cent compared with 24.0 per cent.

The slower growth of credit to the private sector by banks was observed across the major economic activities, except for trade. An economist, with TIB Bank, Dr Hildebrand Shayo said he believed that banks had reduced lending as they were struggling to recover bad loans.

"Currently many banks are slow in issuing new loans, as they are cleaning up non-performing loans that is of concern to many banks".

"Throughout NPLs in many banks has soared by double where it reached highest by September last year".

CRDB Bank Managing Director Dr Charles Kimei said recently that smaller institutions were quite variable in terms of changes in the present environment of BoT capital requirements. "So the smaller banks will be forced somehow to go into acquisitions or mergers.

Otherwise they will not be able to survive," Dr Kimei said.

The ratio of NPLs to gross loans, increased to 9.5 per cent from 6.4 per cent recorded at the end of December 2015, compared to a national benchmark of 5.0 per cent.

At the end of last year's fourth quarter some 20 leading banks were holding a whooping 1.3tri/- in NPLs, an amount which underscore the challenge of rising default risks by borrowers due to tight liquidity.

Dr Shayo said, considering quarterly financial reports, it was obvious that the present level of NPL was above 15 per cent mark to some smaller institutions that constitute majority of the 59 banks in Tanzania. "... Entrepreneurs looking for loans are arguing that some banks have drained their capital hence unable to give more loans," Dr Shayo said.

To boost money in circulation BoT recently cut down statutory minimum reserves rate by 2.0 per cent to 8.0 per cent. This sought to enable banks to access their saving amounting to between 400bn/- and 500bn/-.

But monetary pundits argue that this is not enough compared to sucked out government funds from banks, which are now deposited at a single treasury account estimated at 1.0tri/-.

CRDB Bank, the largest bank in term of balance sheet, alone had 700bn/- of government institutions deposits at its vault compared to 80bn/- expected to receive after BoT cut down statutory minimum reserves ratio.