Tanzania: Legislator Calls for Profitable Use of Ultra-Modern Stadium

Dodoma — A member of Parliament has demanded that the imposing National Stadium in Dar es Salaam be transformed into among tourist destinations in the country.

Sumve legislator, Richard Ndassa (CCM) said it is time now that the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, consider inviting world class teams to play at the venue and in the process promote the stadium and other tourist attraction centres in the country "Our stadium is a classical structure and could be a touristic monument, attracting a number of foreign teams and in the process help to promote the spirit of sports.

"Why can't the government use our embassies across the world, especially in nations where football is a popular sport, to lure their teams both national sides and clubs to come and play at the National Stadium. "This will surely help us to promote this unique stadium.

We can as well take the same opportunity to convince the visiting teams to tour our various tourist attractions," he suggested. Responding, Deputy Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Anastazia Wambura, said the ministry will consider the MP's advice and work on it accordingly.

In recent past, the venue had played host to some of the world class teams including record World Cup winners Brazil in 2010. The Samba Boys visited the country in preparations for the 2010 World Cup that was staged for the first time in African soil--South Africa.

Brazil played one friendly match against the national soccer side, Taifa Stars and the visitors won 5-1. Apart from Brazil, other notable world class team that have played at the venue include Spain's giants Real Madrid and Barcelona veteran teams, African top sides including Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon and Morocco.

The government dismissed suggestion that the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), did confiscate the stadia it owns in various parts of the country. Deputy Minister Wambura said the venues are legally owned by the party and the government will continue to make sure that all venues in the country were in good state.

She praised CCM for taking good care of the venues they own, saying the party was currently refurbishing Namfua Stadium in Singida and that Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya.

Her response followed a supplementary question from Konde MP, Khatib Said Haji (CUF), who demanded the government to order CCM to transfer ownership of its venues to the respective councils because the stadiums were built through the efforts of the members of the public during a one party system.

Mr Haji also said some of the venues were inherited from colonial masters. In 2012 the government said it will not change ownership of the 12 stadia owned by CCM, because it has no reasons to do so.

The then Deputy Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports, Amos Makala, said the venues are legally owned by CCM and will remain to be the party's properties.

In her basic question, Ms Hamida Mohamed Abdallah (Special Seats-- CCM), said the Lindi based Ilulu Stadium was built in 1957 during colonial era, then under Governor Sir Edward twinning of the British Empire. However, she said the venue has since never undergone any refurbishment and was currently in a pathetic state. She asked if the government was ready to improve the standard of that venue, which one played host to the regional competitions.

Responding, Ms Wambura admitted that the venue was in bad condition and urgently needs repair to meet the standard required to host both local and international matches.

She said the venue was under the Lindi Municipal Council, saying the ministry will advise the council authorities to set aside funds to improve the venue in collaboration with various other stakeholders including the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).