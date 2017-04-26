Tanzania: Malaria Seen Escalating

Dodoma — The government has released a statement to mark "Universal Malaria Day" that indicates that the current infection rate status in the country is worse compared to the situation that prevailed in the past five years.

According to a press release given out in Dodoma yesterday by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu the infection rate this year has reached 14.8 per cent compared to 10 per cent in the year 2012.

The minister also said that three regions (Kagera, Geita and Kigoma) have the highest rates in the country and that special attention is needed to combat the situation. The minister gave the infection statistics from the year 2008, when the government introduced a special campaign to fight malaria.

She said that the rate by 2008 was 18 per cent but in 2012 the government managed to bring it down to 10 per cent.

Unfortunately, this year the malaria infections rate has started to increase intolerably, added the minister. Basing on research done in 2015/16, the minister said, groups of women and children less than one year old in the mentioned three regions were victims of escalating malaria with Kagera region having 41 per cent rate of infection, followed by Geita and Kigoma which now have 38 per cent each.

However, the minister mentioned the steps taken by the government to whittle down the rates which include increasing efforts to destroy breeding grounds for mosquitoes; eliminating unnecessary water ponds, grass cutting around community homes and spraying special chemicals to kill mosquitoes.

The state also encourages the use of insecticide treated mosquito nets. The minister also said the government will increase the speed of testing patients for malaria by using MRDT. The minister said this kind of laboratory test is given free of charge at all government hospitals.

Meanwhile the minister said that, recommended treatments for malaria by using Sulphadoxine Pyrimethamine (SP) tablets is given free of charge at all government health centres owned by government and no one will be allowed to charge patients.

The minister warned attendants at all government hospital laboratories and private ones who are involved in the dishonest behaviour of providing wrong results for blood samples tested for malaria. The minister warned hospital attendants to observe ethics as per oaths and directed all Regional Medical Officers (RMO's) to strictly supervise medical activities.