26 April 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Madagascar Patrol Vessel Docks At Malindi Port

By Issa Yussuf

Zanzibar — Madagascar Ocean Patrol Vessel yesterday docked at Zanzibar in its mission to control illegal fishing in the region.

Tanzania Deep Sea Fishing Authority (DSFA) acting Director General Hosea Mbilinyi, speaking to journalists visited the boat at Malindi port, said of the visiting vessel, "We have been working together among the Indian Ocean Fishing Commission (IOFC) and committed to control illegal fishing in our waters."

He said details of the boat will be released upon completion of the mission, which is still visiting other member countries, including Seychelles, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoro, reunion, Mozambique and Kenya.

"The cooperation which started in 2007, but joined by Tanzania in 2014 aims at sharing data base on fish, areal patrol, ocean patrol and satellite," Mr Mbilinyi said, adding that it is the 49th patrol mission which started in Mozambique.

