Tanzania: Confederation Cup Fever Mounts

The race for a ticket to represent Tanzania in CAF Confederation Cup has renewed Dar es Salaam football giants rivalry and this weekend, two of them will crash out.

It is the semi-final stage of Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) that has renewed rivalry and high fever as well. One of three Dar es Salaam giants, Simba, Young Africans or Azam will claim that ticket, but a glimpse of the winner will be revealed this weekend in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza venues.

The tense stage of the Federation Cup comes while the Premier League nears climax with Simba and Yanga breathing fire on each at the far end. Simba who are the current Premier League leaders will take on Azam FC on Saturday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam in the first semi-final whereas Yanga will be away in Mwanza to test hard-fighting Mbao FC in the second semifinal at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Both matches are nail biting and mouthwatering as the title race has reached at the alarming stage. A slip for any of them means the disastrous end of the campaign. Ahead of the Saturday clash against Azam FC, Simba are reported to have left the city for Morogoro to pitch a camp and plot the downfall of their tough opponents.

A double loss to Azam in their last two matches, forced Simba to plot carefully against their opponents, who are seeking the ticket after losing their league title battle as fourthplaced runners. Simba who lost 1-0 in the latest encounter with Azam in Dar es Salaam, are seeking a formula to repeat the 2-0 win they stamped in the first leg match.

Going into the two giants' head to head, evidently makes the Saturday encounter tough and unpredictable as any of them can advance and possibly claim the ticket at the end.

Azam FC, who were the country's representative in the CAF Confederation Cup this year, were eliminated by Swaziland's Mbabane Swallows in the first round, a situation that forces Azam to fight tooth and nail for the title and restore pride.

Azam who are 13 and 10 points behind leaders Simba and Yanga respectively in the league table, are mathematically placed outside the winning zone, hence they have to bank on the Federation Cup as their only way out.

The return of Simba's dependable defender, Abdi Banda who was serving a two match ban, will be a boost for the success hungry Msimbazi Street side. "His comeback will be a major boost to the team especially in the defence .

Our striking force has lost its usual sharpness and most often seen goal shy,," said Simba assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja.

In another development, the Federation Cup's defending champions, Yanga are expected to leave for Mwanza tomorrow ahead of their second semi- final match against Mbao FC. Yanga, however, are deeply affected by injuries, hence, likely to miss the services of their key players including their top 'hitman' Donald Ngoma and defender Vincent Bossou.

They will also miss the services of their Zambian midfielder, Justine Zullu who is also nursing injuries. Simba cruised into the semi-final stage after defeating Arusha' Madini FC 1-0 in the quarter finals whereas Yanga sailed to the semis with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Tanzania Prisons.

Azam FC eliminated Ndanda FC while Mbao FC defeated Kagera Sugar in the quarter-final stage. The winners of the ASFC, apart from representing the country in the CAF Confederation Cup, will as well collect 50 million shillings.