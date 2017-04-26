Tanzania: Manufacturers Advised to Capitalise On Falling Imports

Domestic manufacturers need to boost production to fill in the gap created by falling imports, a Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) officer says.

The CTI Director of Policy and Advocacy, Hussein Kamote said falling imports present an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to fill in the gap in the market. He said falling imports could be an opportunity for the local industries to increasing production of goods with large comparative advantage to seize both domestic and regional markets.

"It is important for the domestic manufacturers to identify goods that can be produced using local raw materials (like agriculture) in order to expand the size of the market within and regional," he said. However, the falling imports could not be an advantage to domestic industries if the decline is contributed by low purchasing power and the depreciation of the shilling.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) monthly economic review for March industrial raw materials increased by 10.4 per cent to 889.3 million US dollars partly associated with increase in manufacturing activities in the country.

The total value of imports of goods and services fell by 15 per cent to 10,371.3 million US dollars compared to the corresponding period last year. Import of goods declined by 13.3 per cent to 8,319.7 million US dollars and was observed across all categories of goods import, except for industrial raw materials.

A large decline was in imports of capital goods oil particularly the petroleum products, fertilizers and food and food stuff. The value of oil imports which accounts for the largest share in goods import declined by 12.8 percent to 2,417.6 million US dollars due to a fall in prices in the world market as volume remained broadly unchanged.

In particular, the price of white petroleum products in the world market eased to around 549.2 US dollars per metric ton compared with 602.4 US dollars per metric ton in the year ending February 2016.