Tanzania: Zanzibar Town Transformation Almost Starting

Zanzibar — President Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday met Engineering Consultants Group (ECG) officials from Egypt, a crucial step towards the commencement of works to develop Zanzibar town into a modern city.

Reconstruction and building of the new structures under the new master plan are expected to dramatically change the Zanzibar historical town, developing a Smart City on the outskirts of Stonetown.

A statement from the State House said Dr Shein said his government was committed to collaborate with the private sector and foreign investors to accomplish the plan to develop Zanzibar.

"We welcome local partners and foreigners to achieve our goal. We need to change and have the modern city," the statement quoted Dr Shein as telling the ECG management team that visited him at the State House.

Municipal authorities have been conducting public awareness on the Zanzibar Master Plan to enlighten people on the importance of supporting the development of the Isles City.

Some local companies like Azam are already developing Fumba free economic zone in Unguja Island. Apart from Fumba, several local and foreign investors plan to invest in other areas of the Islands like Micheweni Pemba, Matemwe and Mtoni area on Unguja Island.

Hotels, Industries, sports, housing and health centres are some of the planned investments.

Dr Shein said Zanzibar town is famous for its tourism and will in the near future have a new look, with the management of the Egyptian firm, by its Chairman Engineer Amr Hassan Allouba reaffirming the company's readiness to work in the Islands.

"We are ready to work in Zanzibar," Mr Allouba said, wooing Zanzibaris to effectively take part in construction in the Isles. ECG Engineering Consultants Group is a joint stock company that offers a wide range of professional services, including design and construction.