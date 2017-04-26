Tanzania: Meagre Release of Budgetary Funds Irks Bunge Committee

The Constitution and Legal Affairs Committee has expressed discontent over meagre funds released to its parent ministry by the Treasury which has hampered implementation of projects.

Tabling the Committee's report on the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs' budget implementation for the year 2016/17 yesterday, the Chairperson, Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa (Rufiji - CCM), said projects under the ministry have received external funding, but the government has not released its budgetary share.

Mr Mchengerwa went on to underscore the importance of all government institutions to come up with new sources of revenue, to supplement lack of enough domestic funds as well as move away from donor dependence.

In the 2016/17 fiscal year, the Parliament endorsed a budget of 191.45bn/- for development and other costs, out of which 65.94bn/- was for salaries and 108.5bn/- for other costs. So far, the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has received 97.255bn/- which is 51 per cent of the total budget, according to the Committee chairman.

"The Committee calls upon the Treasury to release the remaining funds that was endorsed by the Parliament before the end of this fiscal year, so that the ministry can complete implementing its responsibilities efficiently," he stressed.

The Committee commended the ministry for implementing its recommendations issued in May, last year, citing increase of budget for the Commission of Human Rights and Good Governance from 994,514,000/- to 1.566bn/-.

The Committee recommended that the Constitution and Legal Affairs Ministry complete its process of relocating to Dodoma as directed by the government.