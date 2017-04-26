Photo: Peter Mooney/Wikpedia

Cuthbert Nyasango in the marathon at the 2012 Olympics in London.

OLYMPIAN Cuthbert Nyasango is shifting his focus to the IAAF World Championships in August in London after making an impression at the Boston Marathon last week.

The global meet is scheduled for August 4 to 13.

The seasoned long-distance runner, who has represented the country at the Olympic Games twice -- in London, 2012 and last year in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -- secured his place at the championships last year. And Nyasango has made his intentions clear for the forthcoming world meet in London where he is looking at improving his position from the previous performances.

In 2011, he came 16th in Daegu, South Korea and managed position 23 in Beijing, China, for the 2015 event.

"I think the major goal now is the World Championships coming in August in London. I am looking at improving my position. This time London is a good place to run, I have been there before.

"This is my third World Championships, my first was in 2011, then 2015 and my best position was 16 in 2011. So I want to improve my position," said Nyasango.

The 34-year-old believes he is in good position to improve his performance at the World Championships.

"I think, as compared to those (times), I am at the right range . . . this year I ran two hours 17 minutes at Boston, being one of the toughest races. If we get the right and enough support, chances are very high I can improve my position.

"I will be training here in Harare. I will be running local races for sharpening and as part of the preparations," added Nyasango.

In 2012, Nyasango pulled a surprise for many by coming seventh at the Olympics, the best ever finish by a Zimbabwean at the global sporting showpiece.

However, last year it was a different case in Rio de Janeiro, where he came managed position 58.

The Nyanga-born athlete took part in the Boston Marathon for the third time last week.

"I think the experience was quite good. This was my third time, so the experience was good. The position was different, last year I came 11th but my time was a bit slow and this time I came 14th but my time was a bit better. I think it has helped me quite well. It gives you a lot of experience and motivation because you know you are competing with the best and you are doing well. Boston Marathon is one of the toughest marathons in the world," Nyasango said.

Nyasango ran his personal best for marathon in 2014, clocking a time of two hours nine minutes 52 seconds and setting a new national record in the process.