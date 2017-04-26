Windhoek — National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) president Ismael Kasuto has confirmed that this year's main celebration of International Workers Day will be hosted at Eenhana football stadium in the Ohangwena Region.

Pending confirmation from State House, President Hage Geingob is likely to attend the event, the federation said.

The NUNW, an affiliate of the ruling party Swapo, will host this year's celebration under the theme, "Value Workers' Rights Through Decent Work Economic Empowerment".

The second largest federation in the country, the Trade Union Congress of Namibia (TUCNA), will host its celebration on the same day at Walvis Bay, under the theme "Workers Demand Social Security Reform".

TUCNA president Paulus Hango said workers will gather at the Kuisebmond stadium and later march through the streets of Walvis Bay.

The Namibia National Labour Organisation (NANLO) president Evilastus Kaaronda yesterday said the federation will not be hosting rallies but will rather focus on consultative meetings with workers, which according to him started last week.

May Day, as the day is also known, is a celebration of the International Labour Movement and May 1 is a national holiday in more than 80 countries around the world. It will be the first time since independence that Eenhana will be hosting the workers' day celebration.