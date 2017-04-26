RENOVATIONS being carried out at Rufaro, which now has a natural grass surface, are expected to be completed in two weeks.

Council spokesperson Michael Chideme said they were now working on renovating seats and the VIP area.

The authorities have promised that they are looking at erecting bucket seats as well as introducing Wi-Fi at the stadium.

Harare City will again be forced to play their home game against Bulawayo City at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Coach Mike Madzivanyika and his troops are fully aware that another poor result this afternoon will only pile pressure on the team. Also seeking redemption this afternoon are champions CAPS United, who were held to a disappointing draw by Tsholotsho on Sunday.

The Green Machine have a tough assignment against Ngezi Platinum in Mhondoro today.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe believes there is no need to judge his troops harshly at this stage of the season.

"The Ngezi game is one game that we expect to go out there and fight and probably get a result that we want," said Chitembwe.

"It is never going to be easy but, obviously, we are looking forward to that game.

"Strengths and weaknesses of a team are not judged merely based on one game, but over quite a substantial number of games and in as far as I am concerned, we are on track.

"We will achieve the things which we are set to achieve."

Tonderai Ndiraya's charges suffered a shock defeat in their last match when they crashed to a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Yadah Stars at the weekend.

Giants Highlanders have a tricky date against unbeaten Tsholotsho in Beitbridge today, while Dynamos are only back in action tomorrow.

Castle Lager Premiership Fixtures

Today: Harare City v Bulawayo City (NSS), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie (Nyamhunga), Tsholotsho v Highlanders (Dulivhadzimo), FC Platinum v Triangle (Maglas), Chapungu v Yadah (Ascot), Bantu Rovers v Hwange (Luveve).

Tomorrow: Chicken Inn v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Dynamos v How Mine (NSS).

Saturday: Bulawayo City v Triangle United (Barbourfields), CAPS United v Chapungu (NSS).

Sunday: Yadah v Dynamos (NSS), Shabanie Mine v Tsholotsho (Gibbo), Hwange v Chicken Inn (Colliery), Highlanders v Ngezi Platinum (Barbourfields).

Monday: Harare City v ZPC Kariba 1pm (NSS), Black Rhinos v FC Platinum (NSS).