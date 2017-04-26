Ondjiva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) in Angola reaffirmed Tuesday its commitment to work with the Angolan government in eradication of malaria.

The representative of WHO regional director for Africa, Jean Marie Kipela, said so at the central event that marked World Malaria Day, on 25 April held in Namacunde municipality, southern Cunene province.

According to the official, WHO is available to offer support in terms of epidemiological surveillance and monitoring system, distribution of mosquito nets, ensure the availability of tests and supply medicines at all levels.

Jean Marie Kipela also assured that the organisation will strengthen the raising awareness actions among the population.

The fight against malaria should be carried out on permanent basis, as the disease is the major cause of death, especially among children and pregnant women, said the official, who acknowledged the commitment by the Angolan authorities to work with partners and neighbouring countries toward eradication of malaria.

She said WHO believes that malaria can be stopped by 2030 if prevention and control measures are implemented.

The official also spoke of correct diagnosis of the disease and timely treatment of the cases according to the therapeutic combinations recommended by the health authorities.

The World Malaria Day central event is chaired by Angolan minister of Health, Luís Gomes Sambo, in the presence of his Namibian counterpart, Bernard Haufiku.