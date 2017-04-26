Malawi: Polytechnic Elects New Student's Union

Blantyre — The Polytechnic- a constituent college of the University of Malawi (UNIMA) over the weekend elected new office bearers of the student union.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Monday, the newly elected President for the Polytechnic Student's Union (PSU) Emmanuel Kaliwo highlighted that the new union's agenda is to help influence change in the disbursement of upkeep allowances, scholarships, funding opportunities and the general welfare of the students.

"My greatest motivation for standing as PSU president is to see a PSU that represents the needs of the students and that which will take a proactive approach to address the needs and challenges faced by students," echoed Kaliwo.

He added that PSU will avoid any action that will make the administration or council to close the school whilst lobbying with the responsible authorities to avoid closure of the school by solving their differences politely.

Moreover, Kaliwo who is a Physical Planning student echoed that the duty of the PSU is to represent the students of polytechnic.

"The constitution stipulates that we are elected to advance the welfare of the students not our own and I will make sure that we serve as PSU and not as individuals," he explained.

Kaliwo scooped 988 votes against his runner-up who had 345 votes.

The Vice Presidency went to Tanangachi Thindwa with Victor Chikulo being elected as General Secretary.

The position of Executive Officer went to Nelson Kachisi and Financial Controller went to Mayaniko Kanjira.

Luiser Sibande is the new Entertainment Director with the Ladies now being represented by Modester Mtapaonga.

Director of Clubs is now Tony Silungwe; Director of Sanitation is MacLean Chiona, Hostels Director is Noel Soko, Director of Publicity is Elizabeth Hara, Sports Director is Zione Daud and Catering Director is Duncan Phiri.