Zimbabwe: 13 Serial Armed Robbers Nabbed

Thirteen armed robbers, including a teenager, who were targeting travellers, service stations and churches, stealing cash and valuables around Harare have been arrested.

Police said the 13, who are still assisting them with investigations, have so far cleared 15 cases which occurred in Chishawasha, Tafara, Mabvuku and Murombedzi.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"After the recent cases of armed robbery and unlawful entry and theft involving service stations, churches, bars and travellers who are mostly offered lifts at undesignated points, the ZRP has arrested 13 suspects who are now assisting the police to clear 15 cases," he said.

The suspects have been identified as Gaillah Muroyi (25), Carlos Bhundi (26), Yvonne Tashaya (27), Walker Dube (35), Roson Thabani Mutizirwa (23), Moses Matoiyo (18), Edward Kadenga (18), Nicholas Katembela (30), Tendai Tambara (20), Wilson Nyandoro (44), David Augustine (18), Abraham Nyandoro (22) and a 17-year-old boy.

"Some of the cases involving the suspects include the robbery at Murombedzi Service Station where over $16 000 was stolen," said Chief Supt Nyathi. "In February and March 2017, the gang broke into two bars in Tafara and Mabvuku and stole cash.

"On 12 March 2017, the suspects attacked a guard at a school in Chishawasha with iron bars and went off with cellphones and other valuables."

Chief Supt Nyathi said on April 9 at around 9:10pm, a man boarded a blue Honda Fit at Harare Show- grounds intending to go to Gweru.

Along the way, one of the accused produced an Okapi knife and threatened the man before ordering him to surrender all his belongings.

The robbers stole a Samsung Tablet 3, a Samsung J3 cellphone and $10 cash.

Chief Supt Nyathi said two days later at around 8:30pm another man boarded a blue Toyota Raum at Mbudzi roundabout intending to go to Mubaira Growth Point in Mhondoro.

He was robbed of his satchel, G-Tel cellphone, Huawei Ascent Y360, two laptops, passport, wallet and $15 cash.

"The ZRP has recovered some of the stolen property including cellphones, laptops, wristwatches and artwork, which members of the public can come and identify at CID Homicide Harare," Chief Supt Nyathi said.

Meanwhile, four Mabvuku men reportedly connived and stabbed a Greystone Park widow before robbing her of cash and expensive jewellery including her wedding ring that she was wearing, writes Tendai Rupapa.

Obrian Zvavahera (34), Austin Thom (38) and their two alleged accomplices, who are still at large, went to Jenifer Susan Clark's house during the night.

They reportedly scaled the precast wall armed with knives, metal bars and an axe.

The gang allegedly attacked Clark when she went outside to investigate why her dogs were continuously barking.

Zvavahera and Thom yesterday appeared before magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza charged with robbery.

They were remanded in custody to May 9 with instructions to approach the High Court for bail.

Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on March 19, at around 8pm, Zvavahera and Thom in the company of their alleged accomplices, proceeded to No. 90 Harare Drive, Greystone Park.

Clark, who was sitting in her lounge watching TV, heard her dogs barking and went outside to investigate.

The accused persons suddenly emerged from their hiding place and Thom grabbed Clark by the throat, the court heard.

It is the State's case that one of the gang withdrew a sharp object and stabbed Clark twice on the head and shoulder.

She screamed for help and one of the accused persons also withdrew a metal bar and hit her all over the body in a bid to silence her.

They allegedly punched and clapped her while dragging her inside the house.

The gang reportedly demanded for cash and valuables as they ransacked the house.

It is alleged they dragged Clark from one room to the other forcing her to reveal where she was hiding the money.

They took her safe keys, opened the safe and stole $100 cash and expensive jewellery including gold coated rings.

The gang also took her mobile phone and her late husband's hunting knife.

It is further alleged that they forcibly removed her wedding ring from her finger and a Rolex wristwatch.

They then pushed her to the wall and she managed to press the alarm and when it went on they bolted out of the house.

Clark was later rescued and rushed to the hospital.