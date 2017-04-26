26 April 2017

South Africa: Rugby's Contrast of the Haves and Have-Nots Remains Starkly Evident At Grassroots Level

analysis By Murray Ingram

Rugby season is here and so are all the challenges that come with grassroots development. How is a promising young rugby player supposed to hone his (or her) skills when their nearest facility is dilapidated and 5km away?

This week saw many of our Connect Sports Academy kids playing their first round of 2017 fixtures. We're now in our third season and we've made a few adaptions to our programme. We've decided to work a lot more behind the scenes, focusing on honing the skills of our elite athletes as well as helping to build lasting feeder structures in the communities in which we work.

As a result, game day is certainly a lot less stressful for me. Last season I found myself coaching up to four teams on match day, often at different venues across the city.

Last Saturday I first headed to the Northern Suburbs to watch three of our boys in action against Tygerberg High School. All three are students at the Western Cape Sports School, are in the Under-15 category and were also starters in the side that won the 2017 Rondebosch 10s tournament last month. While it's still early days,...

