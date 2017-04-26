26 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested Shortly After Hijacking in Kwanobuhle

Two suspects, aged 22 and 25 years, were arrested soon after a case of vehicle hijacking was reported at SAPS Kabega Park late last night.

It is alleged that on 25 April 2017 at about 20:00, a 22-year-old complainant was hijacked in Kwanobuhle after offering two people a lift. Once they arrived at their destination in Kwanobuhle, the men threatened the complainant with a firearm and a knife. The complainant was shoved in the boot of the car and driven around. At about 23:00, the complainant managed to get out of the boot while it was travelling on the Rocklands Road. He reported the incident at Rocklands satellite station.

At about 23:30, SAPS Kabega Park members arrested two suspects on the N2 near Cotswold. The vehicle and suspect's cell phone were recovered. Police also confiscated a gas gun.

The suspects are detained at SAPS Uitenhage on a charge of carjacking and are expected to appear in court on Friday, 28 April 2017. Police are warning vehicle owners /drivers not to offer lifts to strangers as this makes them easy targets for been robbed of their belongings and/or their vehicles.

