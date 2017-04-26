26 April 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Only Party Register, Not IDs to Be Used in Jubilee Primaries

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Patrick Lang'at

The Jubilee Party has cancelled the planned use of national identity cards for all voters in the Nairobi County nominations, National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi has said.

Mr Musangi said the decision to use its party register instead of IDs as is happening in other counties was informed by what he said was an attempt by members of other parties to infiltrate its process.

"Given the real and present danger of people who have had a concerted effort to subvert the will of the Nairobi Jubilee voters, we have instructed our officers to use our party register instead of an ID," said Mr Musangi.

On Monday, the party had said that it will allow all voters who turn up for the Jubilee nominations to vote if they have an ID, even if they are not on the party's roll of voters.

"Everything else is secondary for us," Mr Musangi said on Tuesday on fears that not using the party register could invalidate the nominations.

Mr Musangi also said that the Nairobi ballot papers will be different from other counties because of the same fear of members of other parties attempting to influence the decision of the city county voters.

Meanwhile, the party has deferred MP nominations in Matayos (Busia County) and Mandera East constituencies to Friday and Saturday respectively.

In Matayos, Mr Musangi said the change was because of misinformation to voters by some candidates that the nominations will not take place.

Kenya

Jubilee Nominations Kick Off in Nairobi

Jubilee nominations kicked off in Nairobi County on Wednesday with the party announcing that it will use party's member… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.