26 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Who Wants to Be a President? a Dummy's Guide to the 2017 ANC Leadership Race

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

President Jacob Zuma is perturbed that so many people are competing for his job as ANC leader. "Where have you ever seen a situation where all of us want to become president?", Zuma asked at an ANC event at Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. He claimed this was due to foreign forces trying to take control of the ANC. There is a rather crowded field at present, though this is probably due to the multiple factions at play. It could also be a sign of healthy competition in the ANC. So who are the players and how do they line up? By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

In 2007, a new phenomenon emerged in the ANC when competing factions went head to head for control of the party. For the first time in the ANC's history, factions competed for the top six positions through slates. This led to the Zuma faction triumphing over former president Thabo Mbeki's faction as delegates at the Polokwane conference voted along similar patterns for all six positions.

The slates were less pronounced at the 2012 Mangaung conference, with the "Forces for Change" - as the anti-Zuma camp was known then - unable to secure a fixed slate under...

South Africa

Former Zimbabwean Soldiers Here 'To Rob, Kill' - Police Minister

Former Zimbabwean soldiers are illegally entering the country to rob and kill, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.