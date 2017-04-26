analysis

President Jacob Zuma is perturbed that so many people are competing for his job as ANC leader. "Where have you ever seen a situation where all of us want to become president?", Zuma asked at an ANC event at Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend. He claimed this was due to foreign forces trying to take control of the ANC. There is a rather crowded field at present, though this is probably due to the multiple factions at play. It could also be a sign of healthy competition in the ANC. So who are the players and how do they line up? By RANJENI MUNUSAMY.

In 2007, a new phenomenon emerged in the ANC when competing factions went head to head for control of the party. For the first time in the ANC's history, factions competed for the top six positions through slates. This led to the Zuma faction triumphing over former president Thabo Mbeki's faction as delegates at the Polokwane conference voted along similar patterns for all six positions.

The slates were less pronounced at the 2012 Mangaung conference, with the "Forces for Change" - as the anti-Zuma camp was known then - unable to secure a fixed slate under...