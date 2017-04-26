25 April 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Communicators Visit Media Houses

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Corporate Communication led by the Provincial Head, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, accompanied by the Section Head of Media Centre, LT. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, are continuing to interact with all the Local and National Media Houses for the purpose of fostering healthy relationship that exists between the two parties.

The Media Houses in Lephalale were visited today, 25 April 2017, where the team met with the Management and the journalists.

The police in the Province continue to enjoy free space provided by this Media Houses weekly.We also enjoy full coverage of our community outreach programs such as Imbizos and crime awareness campaigns. Others go to the extent of deploying their journalists at our events to cover the proceedings.

These visits will be extended to all media houses operating in the province.

South Africa

Former Zimbabwean Soldiers Here 'To Rob, Kill' - Police Minister

Former Zimbabwean soldiers are illegally entering the country to rob and kill, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.