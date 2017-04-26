South Africa: Limpopo Provincial Communicators Visit Media Houses

press release

The Provincial Corporate Communication led by the Provincial Head, Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, accompanied by the Section Head of Media Centre, LT. Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, are continuing to interact with all the Local and National Media Houses for the purpose of fostering healthy relationship that exists between the two parties.

The Media Houses in Lephalale were visited today, 25 April 2017, where the team met with the Management and the journalists.

The police in the Province continue to enjoy free space provided by this Media Houses weekly.We also enjoy full coverage of our community outreach programs such as Imbizos and crime awareness campaigns. Others go to the extent of deploying their journalists at our events to cover the proceedings.

These visits will be extended to all media houses operating in the province.