South Africa: It Is Time to Play My Role in Shaping My Country's Future

opinion

I didn't vote in 2013. It was never an option in my books. It was the first election that I could vote in. It was supposed to be a proud moment for me, my introduction into being an adult and having the power to decide my country's destiny. I spent election day eating cereal and watching cartoons.

I'm not proud of my decisions in 2013, but at the time, I didn't believe in the power of my vote. Fast forward four years, and my outlook on life has changed for the better. This time, when 2018 comes around, I intend to vote. It would be criminal of me to deny myself the right to cast my vote, and the realisation that as a citizen, my voice matters. I resolved myself to finding out about the registration process, educating myself on each candidate and deciding who best fulfilled my vision for the president of my country.

As it stands, there are four main names being tossed around in the presidential election: Robert Mugabe (the current president), Morgan Tsvangirai (of the MDC), Joice Mujuru (formerly Zim People First, now from the National People's Party), and Dr Noah Manyika. Manyika's introduction in the...