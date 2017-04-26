26 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: It Is Time to Play My Role in Shaping My Country's Future

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Mako Muzenda

I didn't vote in 2013. It was never an option in my books. It was the first election that I could vote in. It was supposed to be a proud moment for me, my introduction into being an adult and having the power to decide my country's destiny. I spent election day eating cereal and watching cartoons.

I'm not proud of my decisions in 2013, but at the time, I didn't believe in the power of my vote. Fast forward four years, and my outlook on life has changed for the better. This time, when 2018 comes around, I intend to vote. It would be criminal of me to deny myself the right to cast my vote, and the realisation that as a citizen, my voice matters. I resolved myself to finding out about the registration process, educating myself on each candidate and deciding who best fulfilled my vision for the president of my country.

As it stands, there are four main names being tossed around in the presidential election: Robert Mugabe (the current president), Morgan Tsvangirai (of the MDC), Joice Mujuru (formerly Zim People First, now from the National People's Party), and Dr Noah Manyika. Manyika's introduction in the...

South Africa

Former Zimbabwean Soldiers Here 'To Rob, Kill' - Police Minister

Former Zimbabwean soldiers are illegally entering the country to rob and kill, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.