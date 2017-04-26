South Africa: Police Officer Killed By Shot Fired By Colleague Laid to Rest

The police officer who was killed when his colleague apparently discharged his firearm while cleaning it, will be buried Ravensmead in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Constable Christopher Mouton, 38, was a constable for nine years. He got married in August and his youngest child was born in January.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that Mouton was shot in the chest last week and died at the scene.

Two constables were sitting in their vehicle at the Kraaifontein police station around 20:30 when the shot was fired from the passenger seat towards the driver seat, Dlamini said.

Dlamini said IPID would investigate the death and that no arrest had been made.

Source: News24