26 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Officer Killed By Shot Fired By Colleague Laid to Rest

Tagged:

Related Topics

The police officer who was killed when his colleague apparently discharged his firearm while cleaning it, will be buried Ravensmead in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Constable Christopher Mouton, 38, was a constable for nine years. He got married in August and his youngest child was born in January.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Moses Dlamini told News24 that Mouton was shot in the chest last week and died at the scene.

Two constables were sitting in their vehicle at the Kraaifontein police station around 20:30 when the shot was fired from the passenger seat towards the driver seat, Dlamini said.

Dlamini said IPID would investigate the death and that no arrest had been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

Former Zimbabwean Soldiers Here 'To Rob, Kill' - Police Minister

Former Zimbabwean soldiers are illegally entering the country to rob and kill, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has said. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.