South Africa: Police in Mpumalanga to Ensure Safe Freedom Day Event

press release

On Thursday, 27 April 2017, the community of Mpumalanga Province is expected to converge at Tabane Primary School sports ground in Mmamethlake to celebrate Freedom Day.

On this particular day, the police will be monitoring the situation and make sure that the province enjoys a crime free event. It is against this background that police believe that it is incumbent of each and every attendee to behave within the prescripts of the law.

The police will never tolerate any lawlessness and unacceptable behaviour to take place during the event and if any, such will be dealt with accordingly.