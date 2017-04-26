26 April 2017

Uganda: Court Blocks Journalists From Covering Nyanzi's Case

Photo: The Observer
Stella Nyanzi with her lawyer Nicholas Opiyo.
By Betty Ndagire

High Court Judge, Elizabeth Kabanda, who is hearing the case of Makerere University academician Dr Stella Nyanzi has ordered journalists out of her chambers.

Justice Kabanda on Wednesday ordered journalists out after Dr Nyanzi appeared before her for review of her bail, before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's Court, where the presiding magistrate Mr James Ereemye remanded her without hearing her bail application. Nyanzi is accused of cyber harassment and offensive communication.

Journalists from various media are packed in the corridor leading to Justice Kabanda's Chambers.

Dr Nyanzi is currently inside the judge's Chambers alongside her lawyers led by Nicholas Opiyo, and state attorneys.

Dr Nyanzi is challenging the manner in which she was remanded to Luzira prison on April 10, by Buganda Road Court chief magistrate James Ereemye, without entertaining her bail application.

However, shortly after the proceedings in the judge's chambers, Mr Opiyo told Daily Monitor that Justice Kabanda had adjourned the case to 3:30 pm.

