Nigeria: Powerful Nigerian Muslim Leader Investigated for Corruption

A powerful Nigerian Muslim leader is reportedly being investigated on allegations of corruption.

According to the BBC, the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, has denied allegations that he has been stealing government money allocated to the palace since his rise to the throne in 2015.

The anti-graft agency in Kano state said that it was investigating the allegations against Sanusi.

But palace secretary Mahe Bashir Wali vehemently denied that the emir had used state money to buy himself top of the range executive cars, including a Rolls Royce.

Wali was quoted as saying: "The vehicles had been given to Mr Sanusi by friends as a gift."

He added that the palace would be co-operating with the investigation, and would provide evidence of all expenses since Sanusi's appointment.

Several high profile cases have been investigated by the country's anti-corruption agency, but only a handful of cases have been concluded.

The commission secured 135 convictions last year, though none have been of high profile former cabinet ministers or senior civil servants who have been accused of or charged with money- aundering and embezzling government funds.

President Muhammadu Buhari won office in 2015 partly on a campaign promise to rid the country of the endemic corruption that enriches Nigeria's elite and keeps the average person impoverished in Africa's most populous nation.

Source: News24