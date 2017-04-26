Zimbabwe: Diamond Platnumz's Wife to Grace Tea Event

Tanzanian award-winning musician Diamond Platnumz's wife, Zari Hassan will be in the country this Friday afternoon ahead of The High Tea event, scheduled to take place the following day at Organikks, Chisipite.

The Ugandan beauty and television reality star Hassan will be among motivational speakers lined up for the event together with UK-based Noreen Makosewe.

Hassan a former musician, made headlines in 2007 after being nominated for a Channel O Award in 2007 for Oliwange in the Best East African video category.

The High Tea event is a good excuse for the ladies to dress up, look good and share their stories over a wide range of teas and food.

Local speakers for the event include Dr Noni Zwangobani, television show host Arthur C Evans and Karen Mutasa who are expected to share the stage in exchanging notes on women empowerment with the foreign based stars.

In an interview with one of the founder members, Bulawayo-based business coach and voice over artiste Bonnie Chimanikire said preparations for the event were at an advanced stage and speakers have confirmed their participation.

She said the visiting artistes will also attend the Harare International Festival of Arts soon after the high tea.

"The high tea is about bringing like-minded women together for a common purpose which is to empower, motivate and encourage harmony and interdependence among women from different nationalities, backgrounds and races," she said.

"The event targets women in business, aspiring female entrepreneurs, leading women in communities and careers and any woman looking to be among other women hoping to gain knowledge, unity, support and resources across a wide range of industries and interests," she said.

Chimanikire said the event will also include a fashion show by Zimbabwe's finest fashion designers based locally and abroad.

"Guests will not only be motivated, inspired through talks but the afternoon would be filled with learning, pampering and entertainment including a fashion show with some of the reputable designers," she said.

The venue has a timeless beauty and famously known for mouthwatering delectable. It is perfect for a summer high tea.

The guests will enjoy an afternoon with a wide selection of teas, coffees, juices, soft drinks and wines accompanied by a classic high tea menu of savoury and sweet finger foods prepared by the in-house chef," she said.

Entertainment will be provided by Neo-Soul artiste Prayersoul, Caroleen Masa, Tytan Skhokho and IAmLanga.