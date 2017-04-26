South Africa: Girl, 8, Found Murdered in Free State Forest

An eight-year-old girl has been found dead in a forest in Namahadi near QwaQwa, Free State police said on Wednesday.

A resident found Nomthandazo Nhlapo's body while walking in Kgatleng section on Monday morning, Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said.

She had wounds to her head and hands. Police were not yet sure how these were inflicted. A post-mortem would reveal how she died and whether she was raped.

A relative, who may have information about the crime which could help police, had gone missing.

Phuthaditjhaba cluster commander, Major General Peter Moloi, urged residents around QwaQwa to come forward with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the "ruthless suspect who committed such a gruesome act".

"We can't live in a society where our children are not free to move and play wherever they want. We have to keep them safe and create safer spaces for the community," he said.

Source: News24