South Africa: Police Appeal for Details On 'Drunk' Policeman

Police have appealed to the person who posted the video of an apparently "drunk" policeman in full uniform to provide them with more details to enable them to institute an internal investigation.

"We have noted this video on social media and sent a request to the person who posted it to provide more details - if the video originated from that person - to enable us to institute an internal investigation," said national police spokesperson Major-General Sally De Beer.

The video of the policeman is trending on social media.

It was not clear where and when the 41-second long video was taken but, according to the Afrikaans conversation between the policeman and the man taking the video, it was recorded around 06:00.

The officer's speech is slurred and he tells the man he's come from work.

"You look drunk," the man tells him.

"Dit maak nie saak nie [It doesn't matter]," the officer replies as he puts his glasses back on, which he had been waving around.

De Beer also called upon any community member who has information to forward details to the police's social media team.

Source: News24