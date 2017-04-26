Sudan: Finance Minister - Indicators for Permanent Lifting of U.S. Bans On Sudan

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Badr-Eddin Mahmoud has revealed indicators of permanent lifting of the US sanctions on Sudan after July.

He explained, in a voice message from Washington Tuesday, that the sideline meetings of Sudan delegation on the lifting of sanctions within the activities of the meetings of the spring, which were held in Washington recently, reflected indications of a permanent lifting of the sanctions imposed on Sudan.

The minister said that the delegation deliberated with the WB and IMF Higher Administration and the US Treasury Department on issues that enable Sudan to return and integrate into the global economy, improve relations and early preparation for the post-ban-lifting stage. He added that positive spirit were prevailing during the meetings of the Sudanese side with the executive directors of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and a number of influential countries, especially the Sudan creditors, describing the meetings of this year as the best in dealing with Sudan issues.

The minister said that there was a major development in the IMF assistance to Sudan and augmentation of the Fund's windows for writing off its debts.

The minister revealed an Arab support for Sudan in the exemption of its foreign debt, pointing out that the joint address of the Arab States included claim for Sudan debt relief, pointing out that Sudan delegation called, during a meeting with the representatives of the British Government, for upgrading of the roundtable on Sudan's debt to be held at the annual meetings of the IMF and the Bank next October and Britain to supervise the debt cancellation question.