Sudan: Qatari Delegation Led By Sheikh Thani Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The Qatari delegation led by Sheikh Thani Bin Hamad Bin Khalifa, concluded a one day visit to the Sudan during which the sheikh inaugurated the orphans town,named after Sheikha Aisha Bin Hamada Al Attia in Damar, Nahr Nil state, northern sudan, Tuesday.

The delegation was seen off by the Assistant of the President of the Republic Gen Abdul Rahman Sadeq Al Mahdi, the Minister for Social Welfare, Mashair al Dawaab, the Executive president of the Qatari Charity organization Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al Kawari, the Qatari ambassador to the Sudan, Rashid Bin Abdul Rahman.

Mahdi pointed out in statements at the airport that the visit came at the directives of the Higher Qatari leadership with eh aim of boosting the bilateral relations saying the inauguration of the town reaffirmed the strength of the ties between the two peoples and the confidence exchanged between them, adding that the Sudanese people are grateful for the Qatari leadership for the service and development projects and programme implemented in the Sudan by Qatar

The minister for social welfare, Dawalab pinpointed that the town is a model of charity that provides service for over five thousand people

She said she was happy the Qatari project comes in line with directives by the president of the Republic, Omar Bashir that services be provided for the orphans.