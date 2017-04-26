Sudan: Sheikh Thani Bin Hamad Inaugurates Shikha Aisha Town for Orphans

Damar — Sheikh Thani bin Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani on Tuesday inaugurated the sheikha Aisha town for orphans in Damar town, Shamalia State, in the presence of the Assistant of the President of the Republic Gen Abdul Rahaman Sadeq Al Mahdi and as the Governor of Nahr Nil State

The governor expressed appreciation for the role played by Qatar in effecting so m any charity acts in the state beside its socio-political contributions in the Sudan in the various domains.

He said the town has made so many orphans and their families happy.

He referred to other contributions by Qatar in the domain of achieving peace in Darfur and in persevering the Sudanese's cultural heritage in northern Sudan beside the development projects inaugurated in Darfur.

The Minister of Social Welfare and social security Mashaair Al Dawalab has on her part commended Qatar people and government for establishing and Funding Development and service projects and programmes all over the country, pointing out the directives and decisions of the president of the republic that orphans receive full medical care and coverage saying her ministry is still working to implement those presidential directives

The executive president of the Qatari Charity organization Yusuf Bin Ahmed Al Kawari has said efforts would continue in implementing more projects and programme in a way that would boost the relations between the two people of the two countries

The Universe of Nahr Nil has meanwhile granted an Honorary Doctorate for Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The town was officially handed to the Governor of the State, while some token distributions for houses to orphans families were made.