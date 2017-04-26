South Africa: Community Rescue Kidnapped Woman From Captors

The Bakenberg community in Limpopo have been praised for rescuing a 50-year-old woman who was hijacked, raped and held captive by two men.

The woman was hijacked on Tuesday in front of a cafe in the Mokopane CBD.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the two men threatened and ordered the woman to drive out of town to a bushy area near Bakenberg where they raped her.

"They further drove with her the whole night until the vehicle ran out of fuel and stopped. One suspect went out to go and buy fuel and one remained behind with the victim and whilst still there ,the local community became suspicious of this car, mobilised ,arrested the suspect and rescued the victim," said Ngoepe.

Ngoepe said the hunt is still on for the second suspect, while the arrested suspect will soon appear before Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court.

"We would like to commend the Bakenberg community for their excellent and professional job, well done for arresting this suspect and handing him over to the police without harming or killing him," he said.

He said this is how members of the community should deal with criminals.

"We encourage all the citizens of this province to stop mob attacks and killings, [and] to follow the best practice by the Bakenberg community."

Source: News24