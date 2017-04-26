Rwanda: Food Goes Regional At Kigali's Master Grill

For visitors to Rwanda looking for tasty food that is rarely served in local restaurants, Master Grill is an ideal place to go.

It is located in Remera, one of Kigali's suburbs known for its bars and restaurants.

Their East African buffet has mukimo (a traditional Kenyan dish that is a mix of mashed potatoes, peas, and maize) sukuma wiki (collard greens) and chapati, and matooke (mashed banana) and groundnut stew from Uganda.

The first time I went there, I was pleasantly surprised to find food that I had only eaten in Kenya.

In many other restaurants, chapati is not served as part of the buffet or other meals as it is mainly eaten for breakfast.

Master Grill is also known for its nyama choma (roasted meat), popular in Kenya and now gaining a following in Rwanda. Locals are curious to taste the food, which is new to them. Sukuma wiki is likened to the indigenous vegetable inyabutongo or imbwija.

The restaurant is always full at lunch time with a mix of Kenyans enjoying their local food and residents familiar with the venue.Master Grill also serves a salad of tomatoes and onions, sometimes mixed with raw chillies.

The waiters and waitresses are polite, and the venue is clean, but their customer service is sometimes slow.

The prices average what most restaurants targeting middle class and the corporate world charge.