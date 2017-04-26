Police say they are on high alert for the threat on damage of public property by suspected political forces.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri said that they were patrolling around strategic government institutions that may be targets for damage by alleged political agents.

The country has seen the burning down of some markets and courts across the country in a wave of suspected political backlash following the arrest of opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema.

Commissioner Phiri appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and help in curtailing damage to public property.

He said that the properties being damaged were in communities therefore expected the public to help with providing leads for the arrest of suspects.