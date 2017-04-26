Namibia: Two Murder Suspects Denied Bail

TWO men facing a murder charge were denied bail last week at the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court in the Zambezi region.

Kavhano Kanyumbu (25) and Phillemon Mupangwa (27 ) are being charged with the murder of Boniface Kanyumbu, whom they earlier accused of practising witchcraft.

Kavhano Kanyumbu was a security guard, while Mupangwa is unemployed. Boniface Kanyumbu was Kavhano's father.

The case was postponed to 3 July to allow for further investigations, and for the accused to apply for legal aid.

According to a statement by Kanyumbu's sister, Kavhano blamed his father for the death of his late mother, and vowed that he would kill him.

There were rumours in the village that Boniface Kanyumbu used witchcraft to kill his wife, who died earlier this year after a short illness.

In a confession which Kavhano Kanyumbu made, he said on 11 April at around midnight, he and Mupangwa found his father in the courtyard cleansing himself with traditional herbs from a pot, while his head was covered with a blanket.

He then asked his father why he was cleansing himself after his wife had died only a week earlier. According to Kavhano Kanyumbu, his father responded by saying that he was talking too much.

Kavhano Kanyumbu said his father told him that he should know that his life was in his hands, and that he should stop asking such questions, unless he wanted to suffer the same fate that befell his mother.

Mupangwa, Kavhano Kanyumbu further said, intervened, and told the elder Kanyumbu that he was not supposed to cleanse himself only a week after the death of his wife.

Boniface Kanyumbu then allegedly warned Mupangwa to be careful about what he was saying, unless he also wanted to die.

During that time, Mupangwa picked up a stick and hit Boniface Mupangwa twice on the head, and he died on the spot.

Kavhano Kanyumbu said they then fled from the scene, leaving Boniface where he had fallen in the yard.

The two handed themselves over to the police two days later.

They appeared before magistrate Nomsa Khumalo, while the state was represented by public prosecutor Diana Khama.